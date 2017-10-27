AP Interview: From rage to peace: A SEAL's view of Bergdahl
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Former Navy SEAL James Hatch's career as a commando ended when he was shot while searching for Bowe Bergdahl. He says his feelings toward the Army sergeant have gone from "I would like to kill him" to thanking Bergdahl's lawyer for working so hard to defend him.
Hatch, who testified at Bergdahl's sentencing hearing, has had eight years to think about the nighttime raid that ended with insurgent AK-47 spray ripping through his leg. He became depressed and barely survived it. Through therapy, charity work with dogs and a cathartic book-writing process, his thinking has evolved.
In an interview with The Associated Press, the retired senior chief petty officer says he wants Bergdahl to receive a
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push
-
Photos Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta