AP Interview: From rage to peace: A SEAL's view of Bergdahl

In this June 24, 2015 photo, retired Navy SEAL James Hatch, wearing a bite suit helps train a Norfolk K-9 unit dog in Norfolk, Va. Hatch, who testified this week at Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl‚Äôs sentencing hearing on charges he endangered comrades by leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009, has had eight years to think about the nighttime raid that ended with insurgent AK-47 spray ripping through his leg. The retired senior chief petty officer said he‚Äôs still angry at Bergdahl but doesn‚Äôt envy the military judge who must decide his punishment after sentencing resumes Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Bill Tiernan/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Former Navy SEAL James Hatch's career as a commando ended when he was shot while searching for Bowe Bergdahl. He says his feelings toward the Army sergeant have gone from "I would like to kill him" to thanking Bergdahl's lawyer for working so hard to defend him.

Hatch, who testified at Bergdahl's sentencing hearing, has had eight years to think about the nighttime raid that ended with insurgent AK-47 spray ripping through his leg. He became depressed and barely survived it. Through therapy, charity work with dogs and a cathartic book-writing process, his thinking has evolved.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the retired senior chief petty officer says he wants Bergdahl to receive a dishonourable discharge, and doesn't envy the military judge deciding his punishment.

