AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

JFK files: Thousands released but Trump holds back others

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump blocked the release of hundreds of records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, bending to CIA and FBI appeals, while the National Archives came out Thursday night with a hefty cache of others.

"I have no choice," Trump said in a memo, citing "potentially irreversible harm" to national security if he were to allow all records to come out now. He placed those files under a six-month review while letting 2,800 others come out, racing a deadline to honour a law mandating their release.

The documents approved for release capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumours and sifted through leads worldwide.

They include cables, notes and reports stamped "Secret" that reveal the suspicions of the era — around Cubans and Communists. They cast a wide net over varied activities of the Kennedy administration, such as its covert efforts to upend Fidel Castro's government in Cuba.

For historians, it's a chance to answer lingering questions, put some unfounded conspiracy theories to rest, perhaps give life to other theories.

___

AP Explains: Long-secret JFK assassination files released

BOSTON (AP) — The public is getting a look at thousands of secret government files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, but hundreds of other documents will remain under wraps for now.

The government was required by Thursday to release the final batch of files related to Kennedy's assassination in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. But President Donald Trump delayed the release of some of the files, citing security concerns.

Experts say the publication of the last trove of evidence could help allay suspicions of a conspiracy — at least for some.

"As long as the government is withholding documents like these, it's going to fuel suspicion that there is a smoking gun out there about the Kennedy assassination," said Patrick Maney, a presidential historian at Boston College.

What to expect from the files:

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. TRUMP: 'I HAVE NO CHOICE'

The president acts to block the release of hundreds of records on the John F. Kennedy assassination, bending to CIA and FBI appeals to keep those secrets for national security reasons.

2. HOUSE PASSES $4 TRILLION BUDGET

The spending plan, which shelves longstanding concerns over federal deficits, gives a significant boost to Trump's promise to cut taxes.

___

House backs $4T budget, faces challenges on Trump tax plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans powered a $4 trillion budget through the House on Thursday by a razor-thin margin, a close vote underscoring the difficulties that lie ahead in delivering President Donald Trump's promise to cut taxes.

For now, Republicans sidestepped divisions within the party by voting 216-212 to permit them to begin work on a $1.5 trillion tax cut without fear of blocking tactics by Democrats. The legislative landscape is strewn with land mines, however, as GOP tax-writers pick winners and losers among interest groups, business sectors and rank-and-file voters.

The tax bill is the top item on the GOP agenda and would be Trump's first big win in Congress. Republicans hope it would provide a much-needed jolt for the party's political fortunes in advance of next year's midterm elections. Republicans view passage of the upcoming tax measure as a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and its importance has only grown since the party's debacle on health care.

The goal is a full rewrite of the inefficient, loophole-laden tax code in hopes of lower rates for corporations and other businesses and a burst of economic growth. But evidence is growing that some of their hoped-for bold steps — such as eliminating the deduction for state and local taxes — will be replaced by half-measures dictated by politics and a narrow margin for error.

GOP leaders scrambled in recent days to overcome resistance from House conservatives unhappy about deficits and debt, as well as opposition by lawmakers from high-tax states upset about plans to eliminate the state and local tax deduction. That could mean higher taxes for many middle-class earners, and top Republicans like Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin promise a compromise that won't be as costly to middle-class taxpayers.

___

Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money

WASHINGTON (AP) — In ringing and personal terms, President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged that "we will overcome addiction in America," declaring opioid abuse a national public health emergency and announcing new steps to combat what he described as the worst drug crisis in U.S. history.

Trump's declaration, which will be effective for 90 days and can be renewed, will allow the government to redirect resources in various ways and to expand access to medical services in rural areas. But it won't bring new dollars to fight a scourge that kills nearly 100 people a day.

"As Americans we cannot allow this to continue," Trump said in a speech at the White House, where he bemoaned an epidemic he said had spared no segment of society, affecting rural areas and cities, rich and poor and both the elderly and newborns.

"It is time to liberate our communities from this scourge of drug addiction," he said. "We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic."

Deaths have surged from opioids, which include some prescribed painkillers, heroin and synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, often sold on the nation's streets.

___

AP FACT CHECK: Anti-drug ad campaigns fared poorly in past

President Donald Trump is promising a "massive advertising campaign" as part of his administration's response to the worst drug crisis in U.S. history, but past marketing efforts have shown few results and experts say other measures could be far more effective in curbing the current epidemic.

Trump declared the country's opioid overdoses a public health emergency on Thursday and laid out steps to combat addiction and abuse with heroin and prescription painkillers, drugs that kill nearly 100 Americans daily.

Trump placed particular focus on advertising to discourage young people from trying drugs, saying, "They will see the devastation and the ruination it causes."

"I think that's going to end up being our most important thing," Trump said in a speech from the White House. "Really tough, really big, really great advertising, so we get to people before they start."

Yet government and academic assessments of "Just Say No"-style messages have repeatedly shown poor results.

___

Cuba presents detailed defence against sonic attack charges

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba presented its most detailed defence to date against U.S. accusations that American diplomats in Havana were subjected to mysterious sonic attacks that left them with a variety of ailments including headaches, hearing problems and concussions.

In a half-hour, prime-time special Thursday titled "Alleged Sonic Attacks," Cuban officials attempted to undermine the Trump administration's assertion that 24 U.S. officials or their relatives had been subjected to deliberate attacks by a still-undetermined culprit. Many officials reported being subjected to loud, grating noises before falling ill. The U.S. has not accused Cuba of carrying out the attacks, but says that Cuba has not met its obligation to protect diplomats on its territory.

The television special pointed out what it alleged was a lack of evidence for the U.S. accusations. It argued the United States had failed to show that such attacks had actually occurred because it had not given Cuba or the public access to the testimony or medical records of U.S. officials who reported attacks, despite three visits to Cuba by U.S. investigators in June, August and September.

"The members of the U.S. delegation said they don't have evidence that confirms that these reported attacks occurred, and brought up that there was no working theory about the cause of the health problems reported by their diplomats," the program's narrator said.

The narrator said Cuba had undertaken an exhaustive investigation ordered by "the highest government authorities," a clear reference to President Raul Castro. Cuba did not possess any technology capable of carrying out a sonic attack and importing it was prohibited by law, according to the special.

___

Thailand grieves in elaborate final goodbye to King Bhumibol

BANGKOK (AP) — With solemn faces and outright tears, Thais said farewell to their king and father figure with elaborate funeral ceremonies that cap a year of mourning and are steeped in centuries of tradition.

Smoke rose just before midnight Thursday from the spectacularly ornate crematorium built in the year since King Bhumibol Adulyadej died. On Friday morning, his son, current King Maha Vajiralongkorn, participated in a religious ceremony to move his father's ashes to special locations for further Buddhist rites.

The five-day funeral rites began Wednesday with Vajiralongkorn performing Buddhist merit-making rites and on Thursday, a ceremonial urn representing Bhumibol's remains were transferred from the Dusit Maha Prasad Throne Hall to the crematorium in sombre processions involving thousands of troops, a golden palanquin, a gilded chariot and a royal gun carriage.

The urn, placed under a nine-tiered white umbrella and accompanied by a palace official, was hoisted into the main chamber of the golden-spired crematorium as monks chanted, traditional instruments wailed and artillery fired in the distance. The king then climbed the red-carpeted steps to light candles and incense in honour of his father.

On a day designated a public holiday in the kingdom, tens of thousands of mourners dressed all in black watched the processions from streets in Bangkok's royal quarter and millions more watched broadcasts aired live on most TV stations and shown at designated viewing areas across the country.

___

Fireworks factory fire in Indonesia kills 47, mostly women

TANGERANG, Indonesia (AP) — Investigators Friday were trying to determine the cause of an explosion and fire at a fireworks factory near Indonesia's capital that killed at least 47 people, mostly young female workers unable to escape.

Survivors told authorities the fire started from the factory's drying section, where finished fireworks are dried, many under the sun, before they are distributed and sold. Witnesses heard a huge explosion about 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by smaller blasts that echoed across the residential neighbourhood on the outskirts of Jakarta as orange flames jumped from the building and columns of black smoke billowed.

As investigators tried to piece together what happened, relatives crushed by grief went to a police hospital's morgue in eastern Jakarta Friday morning to identify loved ones. Officials said all of the bodies were burned beyond recognition.

"The condition of the corpse were hard to recognize ... can only be identified through DNA and dental data," said Umar Shahab, who heads medical and health division at the Jakarta Police.

Tangerang police chief Harry Kurniawan said 46 injured people were being treated at three hospitals.

___

Whacky World Series: Homers fly, Dodgers-Astros even at 1

HOUSTON (AP) — As a couple of Astros loosened up in the outfield, the retractable roof at Minute Maid Park made its slow crawl Thursday, turning the bright sun into shade.

That might be the only way to keep balls from flying completely out of the yard at this power-packed World Series.

A day after Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Houston combined with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a Series-record eight home runs in the Astros' 7-6, 11-inning win, the baseball world was still marveling over the moonshots.

So were the players who launched them.