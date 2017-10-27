Argentina group IDs 125th person taken as baby

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine human rights group says DNA tests have determined the identity of another person taken from parents by the country's former dictatorship, bringing the number of such cases to 125.

The identity of the woman has not been released. But the human rights group Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo says Friday that she's the biological daughter of Lucia Tartaglia.

Former military and police figures kidnapped then 24-year-old Tartaglia in 1977 in the Argentine city of La Plata. Her daughter was born in captivity at a detention centre in Buenos Aires.

Thousands of people were jailed, tortured and killed or forcibly disappeared during the brutal 1976-1983 dictatorship.