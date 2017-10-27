News / World

As some New Orleans music stars fade away, others are rising

FILE - In this May 30, 2009 file photo, Fats Domino visits with Little Richard in a dressing room after Richards' performance at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert for Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW ORLEANS — With this week's death of Fats Domino, a generation of New Orleans musical royalty fades further away.

But some of the stars who helped put New Orleans on the musical map in the '50s, '60s and '70s are still performing, like Dr. John, Irma Thomas, Aaron Neville and Deacon John Moore.

And younger New Orleans-born stars continue to make their mark: Harry Connick Jr., Jon Batiste and members of the musical Marsalis family, among others.

Experts who study the New Orleans music scene say the city is still fertile ground for budding musicians — those who want to preserve the traditional musical styles and those who innovate.

