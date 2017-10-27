Attorney: 'White hat hacker' tried to get Trump tax returns
A
A
Share via Email
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump's tax returns says he is a "white hat hacker" who tried to test and report a security flaw in a government
A
Hamlett's lawyer also says his client tried to notify the IRS about that flaw last September — before the presidential election — but gave up when he couldn't reach anybody by phone.
Authorities have said Hamlett wasn't able to get Trump's tax returns.
Hamlett awaits trial in December on a charge he misused a Social Security number.