Bomb kills local secular politician, his brother in Pakistan
A
A
Share via Email
QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani government official says a bomb struck a vehicle carrying the local leader of a secular political party in southwestern Pakistan, killing him and his brother.
Abdul Salam Achakzai, a deputy commissioner, says Friday's attack took place in the town of Harnai, about 200
He identified the slain leader of the Awami National Party as Abdur Razzaq.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and it wasn't clear whether the bomb had been planted inside Razzaq's car.
Awami National Party is known for opposing Islamic militants who want to overthrow the government to enforce harsher Islamic laws in the country.
Pakistani authorities have struggled in battling militants across the country as violence has continued.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta
-
Photos Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood