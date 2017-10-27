Bus driver accused of raping 13-year-old student extradited

SAUGUS, Mass. — A former school bus driver charged with kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old special needs student in 1998 has been extradited to Massachusetts after being arrested in the Dominican Republic.

State police say 44-year-old Henry Gonzalez was returned to the state Thursday night to face charges including rape of a child with force.

Police say Gonzalez, who lived in Lynn at the time, assaulted the child in Saugus in 1998. He had been scheduled for trial in 2000 but never showed up.

He was featured on the TV show "America's Most Wanted" and was added to Massachusetts' most wanted list in 2001.