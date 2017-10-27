Ceremony planned for new Roanoke Amtrak route

ROANOKE, Va. — Public officials are celebrating Amtrak's return to Roanoke.

The Roanoke Times reports that officials are planning a ribbon-cutting and public tour of the newly built boarding platform on Monday.

State Sen. John Edwards, who championed the project, says he will arrive by train.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe and other officials also are expected to attend.

Passenger service to and from the city is scheduled to resume Oct. 31 after a nearly 40-year hiatus. A Northeast regional train will travel from Roanoke to Washington, D.C., and beyond.

