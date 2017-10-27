Detroit names planned greenway after boxing legend Joe Louis
Officials on Friday officially announced the Joe Louis Greenway, a $235 million project featuring bike and pedestrian paths.
Louis was born in Alabama and later moved with his family to Detroit. He claimed boxing's heavyweight title in 1937 and held it for more than a decade. He died in 1981.
The arena that long housed the Detroit Red Wings before closing this year also bears Louis' name. A 24-foot sculpture of Louis' right arm and fist is displayed downtown.
