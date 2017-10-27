Egypt's news agency: 12 militants killed in western desert

CAIRO — Egypt's state-run MENA news agency says that security forces have killed 12 militants in a shootout in the country's western desert.

The report quoted an unnamed Interior Ministry official as saying that the exchange of fire took place on Friday about 175 kilometres , or 109 miles, southwest of Cairo.

No policemen were reported killed. The area is near the region where 16 policemen were killed a week ago in a brazen ambush by militants.

MENA says that firearms and ammunition were also confiscated from the militants.