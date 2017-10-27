Europol to help probe Malta journalist's death

VALLETTA, Malta — Europol, the European Union's police agency, has sent a team of organized crime experts to help Maltese police investigate the assassination of a prominent investigative journalist.

Daphne Caruana Galizia died Oct. 16 when a bomb shattered her car as she was driving close to her home. The slaying sparked outrage in Malta, where she was well known as a dogged crusader against corruption.

Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth tells The Associated Press that the three-person team of analysts has access to Europol's databases on organized crime, drugs, money laundering and other major criminal threats.