Europol to help probe Malta journalist's death
VALLETTA, Malta — Europol, the European Union's police agency, has sent a team of organized crime experts to help Maltese police investigate the assassination of a prominent investigative journalist.
Daphne Caruana Galizia died Oct. 16 when a bomb shattered her car as she was driving close to her home. The slaying sparked outrage in Malta, where she was well known as a dogged crusader against corruption.
Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth tells The Associated Press that the three-person team of analysts has access to Europol's databases on organized crime, drugs, money laundering and other major criminal threats.
The FBI and Dutch forensic experts also have helped local police as they investigate a slaying that was widely denounced as an attack on free speech. So far authorities have not identified any suspects or a motive.