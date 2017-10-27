News / World

Europol to help probe Malta journalist's death

People hold candles and signs during a vigil outside of EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 for journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Daphne Caruana Galizia, a Maltese investigative journalist who exposed the island nation's links to offshore tax havens through the leaked Panama Papers, was killed Monday when a bomb exploded in her car. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

VALLETTA, Malta — Europol, the European Union's police agency, has sent a team of organized crime experts to help Maltese police investigate the assassination of a prominent investigative journalist.

Daphne Caruana Galizia died Oct. 16 when a bomb shattered her car as she was driving close to her home. The slaying sparked outrage in Malta, where she was well known as a dogged crusader against corruption.

Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth tells The Associated Press that the three-person team of analysts has access to Europol's databases on organized crime, drugs, money laundering and other major criminal threats.

The FBI and Dutch forensic experts also have helped local police as they investigate a slaying that was widely denounced as an attack on free speech. So far authorities have not identified any suspects or a motive.

