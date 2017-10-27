Family of Argentine protester says border police killed him

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The family of an Argentine activist who was found dead two months after he went missing during a protest says he was killed by border police.

Santiago Maldonado's body was found last week in southern Chubut province near the location of a protest on Aug. 1, the day he was last seen. Protesters were demanding the release of a jailed Mapuche indigenous leader.

Witnesses said they saw police beat and detain Maldonado after he and others blocked a road.

Police never confirmed the arrest and have denied wrongdoing. Preliminary tests have not shown evidence of body injuries.