Family of Argentine protester says border police killed him
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The family of an Argentine activist who was found dead two months after he went missing during a protest says he was killed by border police.
Santiago Maldonado's body was found last week in southern Chubut province near the location of a protest on Aug. 1, the day he was last seen. Protesters were demanding the release of a jailed Mapuche indigenous leader.
Witnesses said they saw police beat and detain Maldonado after he and others blocked a road.
Police never confirmed the arrest and have denied wrongdoing. Preliminary tests have not shown evidence of body injuries.
But Maldonado's brother, Sergio Maldonado, told reporters Friday that he was forcibly disappeared. He also criticized President Mauricio Macri's government for the handling of the case and demanded the intervention of independent experts.