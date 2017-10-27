Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West following Irma
KEY WEST, Fla. — Key West's biggest annual festival, Fantasy Fest, has attracted thousands of visitors who are helping to restore the tourism-based economy following Hurricane Irma.
The storm inspired several costumes at the Wednesday evening Pet Masquerade. Local resident Marcella Quintana Majeau and her dog Ruby entered with a faux debris-removal truck.
Florida Keys tourism revenues have been down overall since Irma pummeled the island chain on Sept. 10.
Lodging facilities that are open have seen good income from recovery workers, although they typically don't participate in fishing, diving and other activities.
Tourism brings in about $2.7 billion a year, and visitor-related jobs make up about 54
Upcoming Fantasy Fest events include a Friday masquerade march through Key West's historic district and Saturday night's flamboyant Fantasy Fest Parade.
Online: http://www.fantasyfest.com/
