Friend says police ignored tip in teen's 1989 killing

PORTLAND, Maine — A friend of a 16-year-old girl killed in Maine in 1989 says police ignored his tip that an unidentified man had threatened her the day before because detectives had already homed in on another man, who is now fighting to have his conviction overturned.

The Portland Press Herald reports Robert Miller testified Thursday that he tried three times to tell detectives he had heard someone threaten to kill Jessica Briggs. He says the lead detective told him they already had their suspect.

Anthony Sanborn was convicted of Briggs' death and served 27 years in prison until a key witness recanted. He was released on bail this year.

A judge began hearing arguments in a post-conviction review earlier this month.

Sanborn's attorney alleges a long-standing coverup . Portland police have denied wrongdoing.

