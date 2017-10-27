Gang member pleads guilty in shooting of innocent mom of 3

BOSTON — A member of the violent Central American street gang MS-13 has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a shooting in the Boston area that took the life of an innocent mother of three.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Hector Ramires pleaded guilty Thursday to racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

Authorities say Ramires, a Honduran national who lived in Chelsea, and another member of the local MS-13 chapter were walking along a city street in October 2014 when they encountered members of a rival gang.

Ramires shot at the other men but missed, striking the woman as she looked out the window of the room she shared with her children.