German central bank chief criticizes open-ended ECB stimulus

FRANKFURT — A member of the European Central Bank's rate-setting committee has criticized the bank's decision to leave its bond-buying stimulus program running without a clear end date.

Jens Weidmann, who sits on the ECB's 25-member governing council as head of Germany's national central bank, the Bundesbank, said in the text of a Friday speech in Paris that "in my view, however, a clear end of the net purchases would have been indicated."

Weidmann repeated his criticism of the purchases, saying they "erase the boundary between monetary policy and fiscal policy" — that is, that they support government borrowing as well as lowering market interest rates.

ECB President Mario Draghi said Thursday there was a "large majority" in the governing council in favour of leaving the purchases open-ended. The governing council decided to lower the level of purchases from 60 billion euros ($71 billion) a month to 30 billion starting in January, and extend them at the lower level until September — and longer if necessary.