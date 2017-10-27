German diplomat's son picks up supporter in bid for freedom

RICHMOND, Va. — A German diplomat's son serving a life sentence in the 1985 killings of his ex-girlfriend's parents has picked up a supporter in his bid for freedom.

Mary Kelly Tate, founding director of the University of Richmond's Institute for Actual Innocence, said Friday she has written a letter to Gov. Terry McAuliffe asking that he pardon Soering. The Washington Post reports that her request is based in part on DNA analysis indicating that Soering was not the source of some of the type-O blood found at the crime scene.