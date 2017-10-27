Heading North: Florida Gov. off to Canada on trade mission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is headed to the Great White North.

Scott's office announced on Friday that he is jetting off to Toronto, Canada, next week for a two-day trade mission.

This is Scott's 14th trip abroad since he became governor in 2011. Former Gov. Jeb Bush took 16 trade missions during his eight years in office.

This is Scott's second trip to Canada. He has also travelled previously to the South American countries of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Chile, as well as Japan, Israel, England, France and Spain.

Canada is Florida's number one source of international visitors, with more than 3.3 million Canadians visiting Florida last year.