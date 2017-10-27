In Ohio, overdose deaths soared even with ad campaign
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Donald Trump is promising a large ad campaign to try to stem opioid deaths, but Ohio has seen its tally increase even with such ads.
More than 2,500 people died of overdoses in Ohio in 2014, the same year Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) launched an anti-drug abuse campaign to encourage parents and adults to talk to children about the dangers of drugs.
Ohio's overdose deaths jumped to 4,050 last year. Many were attributable to heroin and deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Ohio launched a $200,000 campaign last year urging drug users' relatives and friends and other members of the public to know the signs of an overdose and obtain an antidote drug.
Experts say the key to fighting drug abuse are programs that produce changes in
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists
-
If she had a million dollars: Halifax woman wants to buy Shannon Park lands for Indigenous community
-
Puck yeah: Halifax man dreams up NHL-sized rink at the skating oval