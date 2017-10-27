Judge dismayed by Flint's failure to follow water order

FLINT, Mich. — A judge says the Flint City Council again has failed to come up with a long-term water source and may be pushing the troubled community toward bankruptcy.

In a sweeping decision Friday, federal Judge David Lawson says the council's proposed two-year extension with the Great Lakes Water Authority is not the long-term plan that he had ordered. The state of Michigan sued Flint, saying residents would be much more secure with a 30-year deal.

Flint is recovering from a lead contamination crisis caused by improper water treatment. The mayor is endorsing a long-term agreement with Great Lakes Water, but the council won't sign on.