Lawsuit say asylum seekers improperly detained in crackdown

NEW YORK — Civil liberties groups have sued on behalf of more than 30 immigrants who were jailed in a Batavia, New York, detention facility and say they were wrongly denied parole while their asylum applications were pending.

One of those immigrants is Hanad Abdi, who fled Somalia after men killed his father and stole the family farm. He said his only hope for safety and freedom was to flee to America.

But when he got to the U.S., he was detained for months while his bid for asylum progressed through U.S. immigration courts.

A federal judge in Rochester was to hear arguments Friday.