Leader of banned neo-Nazi group appears in UK court

LONDON — The leader of a banned British neo-Nazi group, National Action, has appeared in court for encouraging a plot to kill Labour lawmaker Rosie Cooper.

Christopher Lythgoe, 31, of Warrington, Cheshire, is charged with encouraging a 22-year-old man —who was not named for legal reasons — to commit murder. Both men are also charged with being members of National Action, a group banned under U.K. law.

Four other members of the group also appeared in court in London and were charged with being members of National Action.

Cooper, a member of Parliament from northwest England, said she wanted to thank the police "for keeping me, my staff and the public safe."