Massive painting shipped from Vermont to Miami for repair
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A massive painting in need of repair work has left its home in rural Vermont for the first time in 144 years.
Athenaeum director Bob Joly tells the Caledonian Record that the painting's sagging canvas had become noticeable enough to distract viewers. He says the repair work couldn't be done on-site, so the painting had to be removed from its frame and rolled up for transport.
The gallery started a campaign in April 2016 to raise $150,000 for repairs and to install a system to better regulate temperature and humidity.
The painting is expected to be back on display by July 2018.