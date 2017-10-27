Mexican electoral prosecutor drops appeal against dismissal

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's top electoral crimes prosecutor says he is dropping the appeal against his dismissal.

Opposition legislators had depicted the firing of Santiago Nieto as an attempt by the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, to blunt an investigation into possible illegal campaign financing.

Nieto still views his firing as unjust, but said Friday he will no longer appeal it.

Mexico's Senate was the scene of protests this week after the PRI tried to hold a secret vote on the issue. It is unclear whether the Senate will still try to hold a vote — either secret or open — on upholding Nieto's dismissal.