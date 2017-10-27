N. Korea says it will send back S. Korean fishing boat

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says it will send back a South Korean fishing boat and its crew who were detained for crossing the eastern sea border between the rivals.

North Korea's announcement Friday came hours before U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis visited the heavily-armed land border between the Koreas and stressed Washington's commitment to defend ally Seoul against North Korean threats.

Experts say it's unclear whether the North's gesture reflects intentions to improve relations with the South amid heightened animosity over Pyongyang's expanding nuclear program.