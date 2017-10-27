Outspoken Pakistani journalist attacked in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD — Assailants riding on motorcycles have attacked an outspoken Pakistani journalist in the capital, Islamabad, leaving him badly hurt with head injuries.

The attackers intercepted investigative reporter Ahmad Noorani's car, dragged him out and beat him up with clubs as passers-by watched before fleeing the scene. Noorani was taken to hospital. No one has claimed to be behind the attack, which drew condemnation from Noorani's colleagues and government officials.

Noorani works for the independent English-language The News newspaper.

Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, where they are targeted by spy agencies, Islamic militants and criminal gangs.