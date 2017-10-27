Pakistan army claims shooting down Indian drone in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's military says it has shot down an Indian unmanned drone after it entered Pakistani airspace in country's part of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says the drone was spying when it was shot down Friday in Rakhchikri village along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

He said Pakistani troops retrieved the wreckage. There was no immediate comment from India.