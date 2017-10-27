Pence to tour North Dakota's nuclear weapons base
MINOT, N.D. —
Pence's visit Friday is billed as a tour that includes Minot's launch facility for intercontinental ballistic missiles. He's also scheduled to address service members.
Minot has one of the nation's two B-52 bomber bases and is home to the 91st Missile Wing, which operates 150 of the Air Force's 450 Minuteman 3 nuclear missiles.
Sen. John Hoeven says the administration is putting much-needed funding into the base to maintain a "modern nuclear force."
