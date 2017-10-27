Poland objects to visit by US nationalist Richard Spencer

WARSAW, Poland — The Polish government says it opposes a visit to Poland by American white nationalist Richard Spencer, who is scheduled to speak at a far-right conference in Warsaw.

Spencer has been invited by far-right Polish organizations to speak at a conference a day before Poland's Nov. 11 Independence Day holiday.

Poland's Foreign Ministry says that "as a country which was one of the biggest victims of Nazism, we believe that the ideas promoted by Mr. Spencer and his followers could pose a threat to all those who hold dear the values of human rights and democracy."

It added that Spencer's views "are in conflict with the legal order" of Poland.