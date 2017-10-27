Prosecutors: California cop charged with sharing child porn
LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say a California Highway Patrol officer has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says in a statement that Robert Tamayo appeared in court Friday.
Prosecutors say Tamayo shared child pornography with a social media app. They say he's also accused of having more than 600 illicit images on computers and
Authorities say the investigation was launched after prosecutors received a tip about Tamayo from the FBI.
Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Saul Gomez says Tamayo has been placed on administrative leave.
He says the highway patrol is
A telephone number listed for Tamayo in public records was not in service.
He did not enter a plea Friday and is due back in court in December.