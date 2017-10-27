Senators: High fees not best way to maintain national parks

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Maine's two U.S. senators say the U.S. Department of the Interior should take a different approach than raising fees to address a maintenance backlog at national parks.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King sent a letter to the department after an announcement that it is proposing increasing fees at 17 national parks, one of which is Acadia National Park. The peak season increases would help to offset the cost of overdue maintenance.

The senators say the proposal would nearly triple to cost of a park pass at Acadia to $70. They say the department should consider creating a National Park Service Legacy Restoration Fund or Conservation Service Corp to help address the backlog.