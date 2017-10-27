Settlement would award Baton Rouge protesters up to $1000

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday on whether to approve a class-action settlement that would award up to $1,000 in cash to nearly 80 protesters who were arrested after a deadly police shooting in Louisiana.

Several lawsuits have accused law enforcement agencies in Baton Rouge of violating the constitutional rights of protesters who were arrested after the July 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man.

Black Lives Matter movement leader DeRay Mckesson is among the arrested protesters eligible for cash payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 if the proposed settlement gets the judge's final approval.