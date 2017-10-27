Son of Equatorial Guinea president handed suspended sentence
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — A French court has handed the son of Equatorial Guinea's president a suspended sentence of three years in prison after he was found guilty of embezzling millions in public money.
Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, his country's second
He also was handed a suspended fine of 30 million euros ($35 million), and the court ordered that all the goods seized during the investigation should remain confiscated.
Obiang was charged with laundering a huge amount of money in France to feed a lavish lifestyle.