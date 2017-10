Tech giants lead rally as stocks near records; Amazon surges

NEW YORK — Big technology companies like Microsoft and Intel are making their biggest gains in years Friday as some of the world's largest technology companies report strong third-quarter results. Amazon is surging on the back of its own results. Other stocks are mixed, as household goods makers, drugmakers and retailers are falling.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 20 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 2,580 as of 3:10 p.m. Eastern time. That put the index on track for another record high and a seven-week winning streak. The Dow Jones industrial average made a comparatively modest gain of 36 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 23,437, as drugmaker Merck and oil company Chevron skidded. The Nasdaq composite soared 144 points, or 2.2 per cent , to 6,701. The index, which has a large concentration of technology stocks, is making its largest gain this year. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 7 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 1,505.

In its first estimate, the Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew 3 per cent between July and September even though the country was hit by two major hurricanes. That was better than expected, and experts predict the recovery effort after those storms will likely boost the economy in the fourth quarter.

TECH SURGE: Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel all did better than Wall Street expected. Alphabet jumped $50.18, or 5.1 per cent , to $1,041.60, and Microsoft soared $5.94, or 7.5 per cent , to $84.70. Both stocks are on track for their best day in two years. Intel, the world's biggest chipmaker, made its biggest move in three years after a positive fourth-quarter estimate. It jumped $3.41, or 8.2 per cent , to $44.76.

Elsewhere Apple gained $5.36, or 3.4 per cent , to $162.77 and Facebook rose $7.01, or 4.1 per cent , to $177.64.

Networking hardware company Gigamon climbed $2.35, or 6.5 per cent , to $38.50 after Elliott Management agreed to buy the company for $38.50 a share, or $1.44 billion.

AMAZONIAN STRENGTH: Amazon posted a big sales boost from its "Prime Day" promotion and its recent purchase of the Whole Foods grocery chain. It also gave an optimistic outlook for the holiday season. Its stock jumped $128.73, or 13.2 per cent , to $1,101.16, its largest gain in two and a half years.

Other retailers fell after J.C. Penney cut its profit forecast, saying it's been lowering prices to try clearing out unsold goods. Its stock lost 56 cents, or 15.4 per cent , to an all-time low of $3.10. Rivals including Macy's and Kohl's tumbled as well.

Toy maker Mattel plunged after the company posted a huge third-quarter loss and said it will slash spending and stop paying quarterly dividends. The stock lost $1.6, or 10.7 per cent , to $13.73.

HEALTH HAVOC: Health care companies continued to slump following reports that Amazon is receiving state licenses allowing it to do business as a prescription drug wholesaler. Walgreens fell $2.29, or 3.4 per cent , to $64.82. Prescription drug distributor McKesson fell $8.51, or 5.9 per cent , to $135.03. Those losses came after steep declines on Thursday.

However, Jefferies and Co. analyst Brian Tanquilut wrote that Amazon appears to have taken out licenses to sell medical equipment, not drugs. He said the company may stick to medical devices and over-the-counter medicines for now, because in order to distribute prescription drugs Amazon would need to establish relationships with pharmacy benefits managers and health insurers.

Health care products supplier Henry Schein skidded $4.79, or 5.9 per cent , to $77.68 and dental products company Patterson Cos. fell $3.07, or 7.8 per cent , to $36.43.

CVS Health shed $4.41, or 6 per cent , to $68.91 as investors considered the possibility it will buy health insurer Aetna. The Wall Street Journal reported on the deal talks Thursday, and the companies declined to comment. Aetna surged 11.5 per cent Thursday on that news, but dipped $1.78, or 1 per cent , to $176.82 on Friday.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude reached a six-month high as it jumped $1.26, or 2.4 per cent , to $53.90 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose $1.14, or 1.9 per cent , to a two-year high of $60.44 a barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.77 a gallon. Heating oil gained 2 cents to $1.84 a gallon. Natural gas tumbled 14 cents, or 4.8 per cent , to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BONDS: Bond prices jumped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.42 per cent from 2.46 per cent , a seven-month high.

METALS: Gold rose $2.20 to $1,271.80 an ounce. Silver slid 6 cents to $16.75 an ounce. Copper lost 7 cents to $3.10 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 113.73 yen from 114 yen. The euro slid to $1.1597 from $1.1657.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX climbed 0.6 per cent and the CAC 40 of France gained 0.7 per cent . In Britain, the FTSE 100 rose 0.2 per cent . The Spanish Ibex sank 1.5 per cent after Catalonia's regional parliament voted to secede from Spain, adding new tensions to the disagreement between the region and the central government in Madrid. Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, accounts for a fifth of the Spanish economy and Spain is deeply set against allowing it to become independent.

The Nikkei 225 of Japan jumped 1.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.6 per cent . Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.8 per cent .

___