Tech giants lead rally as stocks near records; Amazon surges
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Big technology companies like Microsoft and Intel are making their biggest gains in years Friday as some of the world's largest technology companies report strong third-quarter results. Amazon is surging on the back of its own results. Other stocks are mixed, as household goods makers, drugmakers and retailers are falling.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 20 points, or 0.8
In its first estimate, the Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew 3
TECH SURGE: Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel all did better than Wall Street expected. Alphabet jumped $50.18, or 5.1
Elsewhere Apple gained $5.36, or 3.4
Networking hardware company Gigamon climbed $2.35, or 6.5
AMAZONIAN STRENGTH: Amazon posted a big sales boost from its "Prime Day" promotion and its recent purchase of the Whole Foods grocery chain. It also gave an optimistic outlook for the holiday season. Its stock jumped $128.73, or 13.2
Other retailers fell after J.C. Penney cut its profit forecast, saying it's been lowering prices to try clearing out unsold goods. Its stock lost 56 cents, or 15.4
Toy maker Mattel plunged after the company posted a huge third-quarter loss and said it will slash spending and stop paying quarterly dividends. The stock lost $1.6, or 10.7
HEALTH HAVOC: Health care companies continued to slump following reports that Amazon is receiving state licenses allowing it to do business as a prescription drug wholesaler. Walgreens fell $2.29, or 3.4
However, Jefferies and Co. analyst Brian Tanquilut wrote that Amazon appears to have taken out licenses to sell medical equipment, not drugs. He said the company may stick to medical devices and over-the-counter medicines for now, because in order to distribute prescription drugs Amazon would need to establish relationships with pharmacy benefits managers and health insurers.
Health care products supplier Henry Schein skidded $4.79, or 5.9
CVS Health shed $4.41, or 6
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude reached a six-month high as it jumped $1.26, or 2.4
Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.77 a gallon. Heating oil gained 2 cents to $1.84 a gallon. Natural gas tumbled 14 cents, or 4.8
BONDS: Bond prices jumped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.42
METALS: Gold rose $2.20 to $1,271.80 an ounce. Silver slid 6 cents to $16.75 an ounce. Copper lost 7 cents to $3.10 a pound.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 113.73 yen from 114 yen. The euro slid to $1.1597 from $1.1657.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX climbed 0.6
The Nikkei 225 of Japan jumped 1.2
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.8
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists
-
If she had a million dollars: Halifax woman wants to buy Shannon Park lands for Indigenous community
-
Puck yeah: Halifax man dreams up NHL-sized rink at the skating oval