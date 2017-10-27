Texas attorney general won't face charges in bribery probe

AUSTIN, Texas — Prosecutors have closed a bribery investigation without filing charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after the Republican received a $100,000 donation to his legal defence fund from an executive who recently settled a Medicare fraud suit with the state.

But Paxton still faces separate felony securities fraud charges.

Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley had been investigating charges Paxton improperly took the donation from James Webb.

That donation came prior to Webb's medical diagnostic firm agreeing last year to pay $3.5 million to settle charges it overbilled Texas for services.

Wiley released a statement Friday saying no charges would be filed because Paxton and Webb had a prior personal relationship, nullifying bribery laws.