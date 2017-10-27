The Latest: Kenya church leaders warn of bloodshed in vote

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on Kenya's repeat presidential election (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Church leaders in the Kenyan opposition stronghold of Kisumu say the country's electoral commission should not hold voting there on Saturday because it will lead to more bloodshed.

At a news conference Friday, the church leaders said they feared a police crackdown if authorities proceed with voting in several opposition areas that boycotted Thursday's repeat presidential election.

The electoral commission said it was delaying voting until Saturday in four counties because of security problems. Opposition supporters in those areas prevented polling stations from opening and clashed with police. Four people were killed Thursday. Another was shot dead Friday as clashes continued.

12:45 p.m.

A police official says a man has been shot dead in western Kenya's Bungoma County as police and youth engage in running battles amid tensions over Thursday's repeat presidential election.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Clashes between police and opposition supporters postponed voting in several counties until Saturday because polling stations were prevented from opening. Four people were killed Thursday.

8:45 a.m.

Kenya's election commission says about 6.5 million people, or one-third of registered voters, went to the polls in a presidential election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.

The turnout in Thursday's election was much lower than the nearly 80 per cent of registered voters who participated in an Aug. 8 election that was later nullified by the Supreme Court.

Wafula Chebukati, the election commission chairman, said late Thursday the count was based on results from 267 out of Kenya's 290 constituencies.

Authorities postponed voting in several counties until Saturday because opposition supporters prevented polling stations from opening and clashed with police. Four people were killed.