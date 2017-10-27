The Latest: Judge hears about asylum seekers' detentions

NEW YORK — The Latest on a lawsuit filed on behalf of asylum seekers who were detained (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

A federal judge in Rochester, New York, has heard arguments in a lawsuit over the detentions of more than 30 asylum seekers who say they were wrongly denied parole.

Civil liberties groups sued on behalf of the immigrants, who were jailed in a Batavia detention facility. A hearing on the lawsuit was held Friday.

One of the immigrants is Hanad Abdi, who fled Somalia after men killed his father and stole the family farm. He says his only hope for safety and freedom was to flee to the United States. But when he got to the U.S. he was detained for months while his bid for asylum progressed through immigration courts.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing immigration officials to "end the abuse of parole and asylum provisions" by immigrants in the country illegally. The Republican president says he wants to keep the country safe.

____

12:30 p.m.

Civil liberties groups have sued on behalf of more than 30 immigrants who were jailed in a Batavia, New York, detention facility and say they were wrongly denied parole while their asylum applications were pending.

One of those immigrants is Hanad Abdi, who fled Somalia after men killed his father and stole the family farm. He said his only hope for safety and freedom was to flee to America.

But when he got to the U.S., he was detained for months while his bid for asylum progressed through U.S. immigration courts.

A federal judge in Rochester was to hear arguments Friday.