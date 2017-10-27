The Latest: Pence: US will keep up pressure on North Korea
MINOT, N.D. — The Latest on
2:30 p.m.
Pence spoke to airmen at North Dakota's Minot Air Force Base on Friday. The visit marked the second by a top Trump administration official in the past six weeks. The base is home to both B-52 bombers and intercontinental nuclear missiles.
With a huge B-52 in the background, Pence thanked the roughly 250 assembled airmen for their service. He told them President Donald Trump is committed to maintaining America's nuclear powers as a force for peace.
Pence's visit to the Minot base coincided with
12:05 a.m.
Pence's visit Friday is billed as a tour. He's also scheduled to address service members.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer says the nuclear assets in North Dakota have never been more relevant.
Minot has one of the nation's two B-52 bomber bases. The base also oversees 150 of the Air Force's 450 Minuteman 3 nuclear missiles.
Sen. John Hoeven says the administration is putting much-needed funding into the base to maintain a "modern nuclear force."
