The Latest: Southern California wildfire burns 700 acres

WILDOMAR, Calif. — The Latest on a wildfire burning in Southern California (all times local):

8:42 a.m.

Authorities say a Southern California wildfire doubled in size overnight and is now estimated at 700 acres (283 hectares).

The blaze in southwestern Riverside County is still only about 15 per cent contained Friday morning.

Cal Fire says the number of homes under mandatory evacuation orders has grown to 200, mostly in the La Cresta community south of Lake Elsinore and west of the city of Murrieta. No structures have burned.

The fire began early Thursday afternoon in the Wildomar Off-Highway Vehicle Area in the Cleveland National Forest, about 70 miles (112 kilometres ) southeast of Los Angeles.

