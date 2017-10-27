The Latest: White House mum on national monuments shrinking

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Trump's decision to shrink two national monuments in Utah (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

A White House spokeswoman will not confirm reports that the president will shrink national monuments in Utah.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday she will not "get ahead of the president's announcement."

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch said President Donald Trump called to say he will approve a recommendation from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments.

Sanders says Trump will go to Utah in early December and that the administration will release details "at that point, if not some before."

Hatch's office said Trump called the senator Friday and said, "I'm approving the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase recommendation for you, Orrin."

Zinke recommended in September that the two Utah monuments be shrunk, along with Nevada's Gold Butte and Oregon's Cascade-Siskiyou.

2:41 p.m.

President Donald Trump is shrinking two national monuments in Utah, following a recommendation by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

That's the word Friday from Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch. The Republican senator said in a statement that he is "incredibly grateful" Trump called him to say he is approving Zinke's recommendation on Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments.

Hatch said he and Trump "believe in the importance of protecting these sacred antiquities," but said there is "a better way to do it" by working with local officials and tribes.

