UN expert: Anti-gay sex laws wane; rights 'crucible' endures

A U.N. expert says that laws criminalizing consensual gay sex have been scrapped in about 25 countries in the last 20 years. But more than 70 nations still have such prohibitions.

Vitit Muntarbhorn spoke Friday at the U.N. General Assembly. He was appointed last year as the world body's first-ever independent expert investigating violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation.

He says lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people face "a crucible" of violence and discrimination in many places.

Criminal laws against same-sex relations sometimes are punishably by death. Not all laws on the books are enforced.

Muntarbhorn's report notes that countries including Belize, Lesotho, Mozambique, Palau and Seychelles have scrubbed such laws since 2012.