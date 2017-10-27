US economy grew at 3 per cent rate in July-September quarter
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy, bolstered by business investment, grew at a solid annual rate of 3
The Commerce Department reported Friday that the July-September advance in the gross domestic product — the country's total output of goods and services — followed a 3.1
The economy accelerated this summer despite the impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which many private economists believe shaved at least one-half percentage point off growth.
The third quarter performance was certain to be cited by President Donald Trump, who pledged during last year's campaign that his economic program would boost growth from the anemic 2.2
Private economists believe even 3
Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said the stronger-than-expected report showed that the hurricanes ended up having "little lasting impact on the economy."
He said he was looking for growth of 2.1
Harvey made initial landfall in Texas on Aug. 25, and Irma hit Florida on Sept. 10. The government said while various activities from oil and gas refineries in Texas to farming in Florida were affected, it could not break out an estimate of how much the hurricanes had decreased growth.
However, private economists have estimated that the storms sapped anywhere from one-half percentage point to 1 percentage point from growth. Analysts believe much of the lost output will recover as rebuilding begins.
The 3
In the third quarter, consumer spending slowed slightly to 2.4
Other areas of the report showed weakness. Government spending fell for a third straight quarter, dropping 0.1
Many analysts believe growth in the current quarter will come in around 2.7
The House on Thursday gave approval to a Republican-proposed budget that would provide for $1.5 trillion in tax cuts over the next decade. Administration officials have said the tax cuts will spur faster growth and the faster growth will erase much of the cost of the tax cuts. Democrats and many private economists have challenged that forecast.