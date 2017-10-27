US Treasury's inspector general clears plane trip

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department's office of the inspector general says a trip that a top Treasury official took on a plane owned by a wealthy hedge fund operator did not violate applicable ethics laws.

Ed Miller, chief of staff for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, flew with Nelson Peltz, a founding partner in Trian Fund Management, on a trip in March from Washington to Palm Beach, Fla., after Miller got clearance from the department's ethics lawyer that the offer was coming from a friend and not someone with business before the department.