Volkswagen raises profit forecast despite diesel charges

FRANKFURT — Automaker Volkswagen saw profit drop by half in the third quarter due to expenses for fixing and buying back diesel cars in the United States.

The Wolfsburg-based automaker said Friday that it was otherwise a "strong third quarter" and raised its earnings outlook for the full year.

Profit after tax fell to 1.14 billion euros ($1.33 billion) from 2.33 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Volkswagen announced Sept. 29 that it would take around 2.5 billion euros in additional charges for complying with a settlement with U.S. authorities over diesel cars it had rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

Sales revenues rose 5.8 per cent to 55.0 billion euros.