Wildlife centre admits 43rd bald eagle patient this year
A
A
Share via Email
WAYNESBORO, Va. — Hunters using lead ammunition are posing real harm to bald eagles.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia has admitted its 43rd bald eagle patient of the year, a grim record for single-year admissions during the
Officials say nearly 70
Bald eagles can ingest small fragments of lead ammunition as they scavenge deer carcasses or other animals that have been shot. A lead fragment the size of a grain of rice can kill a bald eagle.
The