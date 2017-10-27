Woman wins hearts with weird voice-to-text comment on site

BOSTON — A Massachusetts woman is generating online buzz for accidentally sharing more than she intended on The New York Times' website .

Christine McMorrow says she was using her iPhone's voice-to-text function to leave a comment on a political story Thursday when she was interrupted by a friend's visit.

She says the phone continued transcribing parts of their conversation and posted it online.

It starts out, "Zero optimism that the Democrats can ever regain," before shifting to a rambling run-on sentence with references to hard-boiled eggs, a visit to Cape Cod and a knee that needed to be iced.

The comment was shared thousands of times online, with New York Magazine calling it the "single best comment of the year."