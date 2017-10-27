Woman wins hearts with weird voice-to-text comment on site
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — A Massachusetts woman is generating online buzz for accidentally sharing more than she intended on The New York Times'
Christine McMorrow says she was using her iPhone's voice-to-text function to leave a comment on a political story Thursday when she was interrupted by a friend's visit.
She says the phone continued transcribing parts of their conversation and posted it online.
It starts out, "Zero optimism that the Democrats can ever regain," before shifting to a rambling run-on sentence with references to hard-boiled eggs, a visit to Cape Cod and a knee that needed to be iced.
The comment was shared thousands of times online, with New York Magazine calling it the "single best comment of the year."
McMorrow told The Boston Globe it was "embarrassing" and "very weird."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists
-
If she had a million dollars: Halifax woman wants to buy Shannon Park lands for Indigenous community
-
Puck yeah: Halifax man dreams up NHL-sized rink at the skating oval