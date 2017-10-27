News / World

Wounded guard in Vegas shooting staying in hotel for free

LAS VEGAS — The corporate owner of the Las Vegas hotel where a gunman opened fire in the worst shooting in modern U.S. history is providing a free hotel room for a wounded hotel security guard expected to be a witness in lawsuits against the company.

MGM Resorts International executive Alan Feldman says the company is concerned for the safety and well-being of Jesus Campos.

Campos is on paid leave and recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Campos' lawyer, Frank Flansburg III, said Friday the arrangement is for his 25-year-old client's privacy and protection amid what Flansburg is calling "extensive and intrusive media attention."

Lawyer Mo Aziz represents a California woman who was wounded and is suing MGM Resorts.

He says he believes Campos' hotel stay is aimed at controlling him.

