Brazil's president undergoes prostate surgery

SAO PAULO — A hospital in Brazil says President Michel Temer is recovering from surgery to reduce the size of his prostate and should be discharged on Monday.

A statement issued by Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital says Temer underwent surgery Friday night and spent the night in a semi-intensive care unit.

Earlier this week, the 77-year-old Temer was briefly hospitalized in Brasilia and had a bladder catheter inserted after doctors diagnosed a urological blockage.