Emergency plan, food, gear vital for long-distance sailing

JUNEAU, Alaska — This week, the U.S. Navy rescued two women adrift in the Pacific Ocean about 900 miles off Japan, at sea for months after their sailboat became disabled.

But for newcomers to sailing, experts recommend thoroughly understanding what you're getting into and being as prepared as possible. That means taking lessons, having emergency and navigational gear and packing more than enough food.

The women had left Hawaii in May in hopes of reaching Tahiti and exploring islands in the south Pacific. Details of their ordeal were still unfolding.

Sail training expedition leader John Neal says crossing oceans is easier than it's ever been with modern instrumentation and sail-handling systems.

He recommends taking small steps first, including lessons. He also suggests people gradually get comfortable in different wind conditions.

