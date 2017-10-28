Foes of art sale to hold rally outside Massachusetts museum

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Opponents of a Massachusetts museum's decision to sell 40 works of art are planning another public rally to bring attention to the issue.

The rally by the Save the Art-Save the Museum group is scheduled for Saturday in front of the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield.

The museum is auctioning 40 pieces from its collection — including two by Norman Rockwell — to boost its endowment and raise money for renovations as it refocuses its mission on natural history and science.

Save the Art-Save the Museum has been raising money to help fund the legal efforts to stop the sale. A gofundme.com page has raised nearly $16,000. Two lawsuits have been filed to halt the auction.